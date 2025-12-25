PDP Is Beyond Repair — Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Affairs, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is beyond repair, describing the opposition party as being on a long-standing political decline.

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday while analysing Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, Baba-Ahmed said the PDP has consistently undermined itself and no longer poses a credible challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the PDP’s crisis is largely self-inflicted, noting that the party’s leaders failed to adapt after losing power in 2015.

“The PDP is drifting away. I think it is gone, and I do not believe anyone can fix it,” he said. “Sometimes we blame the government too much and ignore the damage the PDP has done to itself.”

Baba-Ahmed explained that many of the party’s leaders had spent years in power and lacked the experience and discipline required of an opposition party once they lost control of government.

“These were accomplished politicians who ran the country for a long time. When they lost power, they lost their heads,” he stated.

While acknowledging that President Tinubu bears responsibility for certain governance concerns, including what he described as the concentration of political influence, Baba-Ahmed insisted that the PDP’s collapse cannot be blamed solely on the ruling party.

He recalled that internal divisions and defections have repeatedly weakened the PDP, pointing out that similar party fractures contributed to its loss of power in 2015 and are resurfacing again.

“The PDP started very well, but it has consistently destroyed itself. They allowed their party to split and failed to recover from it,” he added.