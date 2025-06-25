PDP Reinstates Samuel Anyanwu As National Secretary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party, following its meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday.

The party has also suspended its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30th, and instead, the planned meeting will be an expanded caucus.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, announced the reinstatement at a news conference in Abuja.

“Anyanwu is resuming as the national secretary,” Damagum said.

“At the next caucus, we will make a decision leading to a proper NEC. Like INEC said, they don’t have our notice, so we will have an extended caucus meeting on June 30,” Damagun added.

The conference was attended by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The decision to reinstate the national secretary of the party followed Tuesday’s meeting with the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who explained why the commission cannot honour the invitation for the planned NEC meeting

INEC had turned down an invitation to the 100th NEC meeting of the PDP, citing the secretaryship tussle and how it has led to inconsistencies in signatures, contrary to the electoral body’s guidelines for political parties.