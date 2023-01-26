PDP Sends SOS To Buhari Over Incessant Attacks On Jandor’s Campaign Train

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), was again attacked by political thugs on Wednesday in Kosofe area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest attack was coming after Tuesday’s attack on his campaign team in the same council by hoodlums.

Adediran, while addressing the Council of Chief Imams at Ketu Central Mosque in Kosofe Local Government, said the attacks would not deter him from rescuing the state from the ruling party.

While Adediran’s campaign train was attacked by political thugs around the Ikosi- Isheri area of the local government on Tuesday, the team also came under attack at Oworo Road, Oworosonki area on Wednesday.

The hoodlums, who hauled stones, bottles and other dangerous objects at the campaign train and blocked the Oworo Road, insisted that the campaign team would not be allowed to access the road.

The situation would have degenerated into chaos if not for the candidate’s directive that the hoodlums should not be attacked by his security team.

After being held hostage for about 45 minutes, the security personnel were able to chase the attackers away.

Similar attacks had happened in Badagry, Agege and Ikorodu areas since Adediran kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on Oct. 19, 2022 in which some of his supporters and journalists were wounded.

It would be recalled that Adediran’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was also chased out of Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.

Speaking on the development, Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, told newsmen after Wednesday’s attack that such trend was not healthy for democracy in the country.

Amode called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate all attacks on the party’s campaign train in various parts of the state.

According to him, both the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act allow campaigns by all registered political parties without harassment by political thugs.

“It is unbelievable at this stage, that these are happening in a state that pride itself as Centre of Excellency. It is sad that we cannot campaign freely.

“Electoral Law allows us to campaign anywhere in Lagos State but it is unfortunate that political thugs could attempt to stop us.

“On Tuesday, we were attacked in several wards in Kosofe and we were even prevented from entering markets to campaign.

“We are more disturbed to hear that some of our loyalists, who came to welcome us, were prevented from entering the markets to continue their businesses,” Amode said.

According to him, the trend has been happening for a very long time, saying, “this is probably the fourth or fifth local government this will be happening.”

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, who has promised Nigerians a free, fair and credible election, to consider the process leading to the election in Lagos State.

“It is not only the election day that matters, the processes that lead to elections are equally important for the credibility of the election.

“I am also calling on the Inspector-General of the Police, the Commissioner of Police in the state and all Area Commanders of Police, and the Director of the DSS in Lagos State should be aware of this. We cannot continue to live in fear.

“All these happenings are capable of intimidating the general public, especially the voters. This cannot continue,” he said.

He urged the police and other security agencies to see to the protection of lives and property of those campaigning ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Amode said that the party and its candidate would not be intimidated, but would continue its peaceful campaign in the state.

“We will stand up to the attackers everywhere they are and we will do everything possible under the law to go ahead with the campaign,” he said.

NAN reports that Adediran in his grassroots engagements, has toured Alimosho, Ojo, Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin, Kosofe council areas among others.