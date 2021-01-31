Peace Mass Transit To Media: Only Publish Verified Information on Accident Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of peace Mass transit (PMT) company, has appealed to members of the public and the media, to always publish only veried information on issues concerning road accidents so as not to cause unnecessary panic and tension among victims’ families.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr. David Okoroafor, Executive Director operations of the transport company and made available to African Examiner Sunday in Enugu.

The statement is against the backdrop of unverified reports being circulated in the social media over a road crash involving its vehicle which occurred on Thursday on the Afikpo – Abakaliki highway.

“We have been made aware of a regrettable incident involving one of our minibuses Thursday, on the Afikpo- Abakaliki highway.

“Since the unfortunate incident, we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate Medicare. Regrettably, a few fatalities have also been reported.

“We do not have all the facts yet but are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident.

It added that “We have also been in contact with and giving needed support to families and next of kin of affected passengers.

“PMT is in mourning and would appreciate public understanding of the present situation, and the need to publish only verified information, respect sensibilities of folks and families concerned.”

