Pete Edochie Claims Spiritual Role in Politicians’ 2023 Election Wins

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has revealed that he prayed for six Nigerian politicians who went on to win their elections during the 2023 general polls.

The respected film icon made the disclosure while hosting popular streamer Peller at his residence in Enugu. Peller, who is currently on a nationwide tour, had visited the actor seeking mentorship and blessings.

According to Edochie, the politicians approached him ahead of the elections with traditional items, including a ram and kolanuts, requesting his prayers.

“They came here to my house with a very big ram and kolanuts. I prayed for them and they all won their elections,” the 78-year-old said.

Reflecting on the experience, Edochie expressed gratitude to God, attributing the outcomes to what he described as a divine gift. He noted that his prayers have consistently yielded positive results for those who seek his support.

The actor’s comments come shortly after he voiced concern over Nigeria’s rising cost of living. He revealed that he spends about ₦40,000 daily on electricity and fuel, lamenting the economic strain on ordinary citizens.

Edochie also questioned the country’s direction, highlighting issues such as worsening infrastructure and the lack of improvement in key sectors, including transportation in the Southeast.