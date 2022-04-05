AU To Commemorate 1994 Genocide Against Tutsi In Rwanda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Union Commission (AUC) has reassured of its plan to hold the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

According to a statement posted on the commission’s website on www.au.int on Tuesday, with the theme: “Remember, unite, renew” would hold at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 7.

The event is being organised by the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the AUC in collaboration with the Embassy of Rwanda in Ethiopia and Permanent Mission to the African Union.

“The overall purpose of this annual commemoration is to continuously awaken greater awareness of the African peoples and the international community about the value of life and humanity.

“To renew our collective commitment to protect and uphold fundamental human rights; to remember the atrocities brought by the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

“Reflect on the repercussions that the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 has had inside and outside Rwanda’s borders; to unite in fight against genocide; genocide ideology and genocide denial.

“Renew our resolve to ensure that Genocide does not happen ever again in Africa or elsewhere; and to collectively commit to justice and the fight against impunity,”the statement said.

It further said that the event would be attended by officials from the AUC, AU Member States, members of the Diplomatic Corps, AU Organs, Religious Institutions and Human Rights Institutions.

Others were: Intergovernmental organisations, Civil Society Organisations, UN Agencies, international organisations, schools and academic institutions in Ethiopia.

It said that the event would take place physically at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and urged interested persons to join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vzyTMAXLSkSSW3IlIgP0EQ

The event is commemorated annually on April 7, as a day of remembrance of the victims of the genocide and reaffirmation of Africa’s resolve to prevent and fight genocide in Africa.

The decision was adopted by the African Union Permanent Representatives Committee during its special session on the Commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

NAN