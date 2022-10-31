Peter Obi Disowns LP ‘Manifesto’ In Circulation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has denied releasing his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra state governor revealed this on Monday in a tweet obtained by African Examiner

Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle, Obi said “We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space.

“Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.”

Recall it was widely reported that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed had released a seven-point manifesto detailing how they would address the problems facing the country if elected at the polls in 2023.

The former Anambra State governor kicked-off his campaign on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital where he vowed to tackle the flooding bedeviling the country as well as achieve food sufficiency if elected in 2023.

Obi is among the three major candidates alongside Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) running for the presidency seat in 2023.