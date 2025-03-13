Peter Obi In Closed-Door Meeting With Bala Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, at the Ramat House in Bauchi State on Thursday.

The purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed. Both Obi and Mohammed are engaged in closed-door discussions and are expected to address journalists after the meeting.

The meeting between the Labour Party (LP) chieftain and the Peoples Democratic Party stalwart occurred amid political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election won by ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu came out tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states, and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Abubakar, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while LP’s Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, won the polls in 11 states, including the home state of the APC candidate — Lagos. He also came out tops in the nation’s capital Abuja. Abubakar, like Tinubu, was victorious in 12 states.

Former Kano State Governor and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, finished fourth, claiming victory in his state — Kano. He secured 1,496,687 votes.

Opposition political parties have mooted the idea of a coalition to defeat the APC in the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku has been pictured with Obi, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai as well as some powerbrokers across the country ahead of the forthcoming poll.

Earlier in the week, El-Rufai dumped the ruling APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) saying the party strayed from the political ideals of its founding fathers.