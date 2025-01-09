Peter Obi Kicks Against Increase In Kidnapping

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, has kicked against the increase of crime, especially kidnapping, in the country, adding that the situation is becoming a pandemic.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, was reacting to recent cases of killings and kidnapping and also the kidnap of two Catholic reverend sisters by unknown gunmen.

It is worth recalling that two reverend sisters were abducted on Tuesday along Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obi, who also frowned at the killing of the Manager of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, said, “no one is currently spared from the dangerous wind of kidnappings and killings blowing through many parts of the nation”.

He continued: “Every Nigerian feels the heat of insecurity, which has continued to affect every aspect of our nation, from the agricultural sector, where farmers are often chased out of their farmlands, to the health and educational sectors, where critical workers are often kidnapped or killed.

“This is exemplified by the constant kidnapping and, sometimes, killing of our farmers, teachers and lecturers in different schools and universities.

“Just recently, the Manager of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, was killed. Yesterday, 2 Reverend Sisters, one a Principal and the other a teacher who works in our different schools in Anambra state were again kidnapped.

“These are people contributing immensely to our national development through their sacrifices in farms, educational and health facilities in different remote villages. Nothing justifies these kidnaps, and killings, as well as those of many Nigerians who suffer the same fate daily.

“This worrisome situation continues to demand urgent attention from us, the leaders. One wonders if the reported cases of kidnapping and killings are this much, then how many go unreported?

“Again, I appeal to the government to employ every security arsenal at its disposal to end this menace and ensure the safe rescue of those in captivity.”