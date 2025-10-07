Peter Obi Knocks Sen Uche Nnaji Over Certificate Forgery Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is championing strict measures for public officials who use fake certificates.

It is worth recalling that the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, is accused of making use of forged certificates from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), according to an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES.

During a court hearing in Abuja on Monday, Nnaji’s lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Sebastian Hon, frowned at the report during proceedings at the Federal High Court, adding that it was unfair and prejudicial.

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi, in a statement on Monday, stated that certificate forgery is a serious crime that should not be swept under the carpet.

Also, Obi accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its failure to stop issues like this.



“Whenever I talk about Nigeria being a crime scene, those who are part of the criminality and their hirelings will quickly start their noise-making, attacking and blackmailing me,” Obi writes on his official X account.

He continued: “But how do you tell people that those whose integrity, character and behaviour are supposed to be exemplary and emulated in society have become the very source of the nation’s decay?

“How do you tell young Nigerians to be honest and upright when those they are supposed to emulate are the least to be emulated because they are criminals and dishonest?

“Certificate forgery is a serious criminal offence in all countries of the world. It is one of the most corrupt practices heavily punished.

He added: “But in my country Nigeria, though the laws are same as in other countries, that forgery is punished by immediate disqualification, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) makes no effort to scrutinize certificates before the elections, over looks complaints of forgery and when you challenged after the elections, court will dismiss the serious criminal issues as “pre-election matters” without giving this criminal act appropriate punishment.”

Obi also made a comparison of Nigeria’s response to forgery with that of Indonesia, where, according to him, the law is clear and enforced.

He said: “In one of my knowledge-seeking visits to Indonesia early this year, after interacting with several ministers responsible for Health, Villages, SMEs, Planning, and Education, as well as the Vice President and President Joko Widodo on development, I met with the Chairman of the General Elections Commission of Indonesia.

“I asked him about the educational qualifications required to participate in elections from local government to the state legislature, governorship, and up to the presidential level. He openly stated these qualifications to me.”

Speaking ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi tasked INEC to move ahead by checking all candidates’ academic records before elections.

He said: “Anyone intending to contest for any public office, whether an incumbent or a new candidate, must submit all academic certificates to the electoral body immediately after party primaries, at least six months before the election.

“These certificates, alongside details of schools attended, what was studied and years of study, should be made public for verification within 90 days.

“Criminal offences should not be dismissed as a mere procedural matter. We must end the era where forgery and deceit are rewarded with power. True leadership must begin with truth.”