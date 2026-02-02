Peter Obi Says He will Only run for Presidential Election In 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed he will run for president in 2027.

Obi announced while campaigning for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate ahead of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“You see, this coming election, support us in AMAC; it will help me. Your support is critical to our journey. I am contesting the coming election as number one. When I come back, you will see. I assure you,” Obi said.

Since joining the ADC, his supporters, including members of the Obidient movement, have pushed for him to be the party’s presidential candidate. ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi, however, urged members to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and focus on party unity.

There are speculations of a possible Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket, following Kwankwaso’s decision not to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC). Calls have also come from Atiku Abubakar’s supporters for Obi to consider a running mate role, similar to 2019, but Obi dismissed the idea.

He reiterated that he intends to contest as the party’s standard bearer and urged supporters to back the ADC candidate in the AMAC poll, calling it “crucial to his political journey.” Obi has also promised he will serve only four years if elected.