Petro Tanker Explosion Destroys Properties On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Wednesday, a petrol tanker explosion in the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday damaged lots of properties.

The African Examiner writes that the petrol tanker explosion triggered a fire which damaged vehicles and houses. Also, some persons reportedly were injured from the explosion.

According to the Punch, an eyewitness stated that the fire started when the tanker overturned in front of a commercial bank. According to the eyewitness, the tanker driver’s recklessness was responsible for the incident.

“What I saw was that the tanker was swaying before it fell and split its contents into the drainage. It didn’t catch fire immediately, as some hoodlums had started scooping the fuel,” the eyewitness said.

“However, after a few minutes, fire struck from the other side of the expressway, and it escalated. Four tipper trucks parked on the premises of Osadol Fuel Station were destroyed.

“I also learned that the fire extended into the community close to the expressway.

“It was a serious incident, but thank God the drainage had been constructed; otherwise, the damage would have been much worse.

“The fire injured about three people and damaged buildings. Those affected were mostly people living close to where the drainage construction ends.”

Spokespersons of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ogun police command were not available for comments as of the time of filing this report.

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, more than 90 people were killed after a petrol tanker exploded in Jigawa.