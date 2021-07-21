W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pinnick Reacts As Nigerian Man Harasses Super Falcons In Austria

Wednesday, July 21st, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has promised to  unmask the unidentified Nigerian man who harassed the Super Falcons in Vienna, Austria, while they were on train  Tuesday.

The man had accused the senior team players of failing Nigerian Youths as they represented a terrorist government.

In a viral video, the man accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of kidnapping Nigerian youths and killing them.

Reacting, Pinnick stated that the Falcons did not deserve such ridicule.



 “We’re infuriated because these are young ladies [Super Falcons] who are our ambassadors and are there in Austria preparing for major international competitions.

“That was a dastardly act by that fellow, and we’re not taking it lightly. The girls simply wanted to go on sightseeing, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They don’t deserve to be subjected to such a diatribe by a so-called fellow Nigerian.

“We’ll unmask the fellow and then take it from there,” Pinnick was quoted by Soccernet as saying.

