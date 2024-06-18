Plan Of FG To Acquire New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima Unacceptable – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has kicked against the intention of the Federal Government to acquire new jets for President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

It is worth recalling that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Friday asked the Federal Government to buy a new aircraft for Tinubu and Shettima.

Reacting, Obi took to his X account to cite the present economic hardship bedeviling the nation, describing the move as “extreme insensitivity to citizens’ struggles”.

According to him, with the rising insecurity, poverty, hunger and homelessness in the country, the move shows the disconnect between the government and Nigerians.

He writes: “It’s on record that our presidential jets have an average age of 12 years, purchased when most Nigerians could afford basic necessities. Now, as our country faces significant challenges, including a high debt profile, our citizens are in even greater need.

“Instead of adding to our luxuries, we should be focused on alleviating their suffering and finding solutions to their problems. For long, our bad leadership has made our priorities, as leaders, to be at variance to the needs of society, which is why we are headed now south, as a nation.

“To elucidate further, despite dropping down to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $252 billion and a per capita income of $1,080, with huge debt burdens and borrowing to service debts, yet, we are spending $15 million for our Vice President’s residence, while the USA, the world’s largest economy with a GDP of $25 trillion, about 100 times our GDP, and a per capita income of $80,000, about 80 times ours, still houses their Vice President in Number 1 Observatory Circle, a house built over 100 years ago, and whose value is obviously less than the $15 million we are spending on our VP’s residence.

“A reputable real estate company, actually, reports that the US Vice President’s Official Residence is valued at about $7.5 million today.

“It’s, therefore, time to stop this impunity, insensitivity, and shamelessness and refocus on the needs of our people. We must prioritize education, healthcare, and lifting our citizens out of poverty.”