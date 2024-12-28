Plateau’s Security Improved In 2024, Says Mutfwang

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State stated on Friday that security in the state had improved significantly in 2024, with no major breaches reported.

Mutfwang made this remark while speaking to State House correspondents following his visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

“I came to see the President, who has been very concerned about the security situation in Plateau. You will recall that in 2023, around this time, Plateau State was in mourning.

“The President has been deeply concerned, and now we’ve been able to celebrate Christmas with relative peace, moving towards the New Year,” Mutfwang said.

The governor noted that the security situation in the state had improved significantly this year compared to last, due to the efforts of the security forces.

“The security forces are on the ground and doing their best.

“We have also invested heavily in technology and mobilised our communities,’’ he said.

Though acknowledging that not all challenges had been resolved, with a few incidents still occurring, Mutfwang emphasised that the overall situation was improving.

“With the support of Mr. President, I can assure you that we will not take our foot off the pedal,” he said.

He further assured the public that his administration would continue to make it harder for criminal activities to thrive within the state’s borders.

“Our goal is to reassure our people and instill confidence in Nigerians, especially those who are considering investing in Plateau.

“I want to tell them that the climate is right, the environment is conducive, and I believe that 2025 will be an even better year.” (NAN)