W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Alleged Murder In Enugu Community

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 14th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Police Command in Enugu State, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with alleged murder of Mr Chika Nwobodo at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that Nwobodo was murdered on Oct. 11.



“The Command has commenced full-scale investigation at the state Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in Enugu on the matter,” he added.

NAN

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=69229

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us