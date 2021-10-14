Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Alleged Murder In Enugu Community

Police Arrest 3 Suspects For Alleged Murder In Enugu CommunityFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 14th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Enugu State, says it has arrested three suspects in connection with alleged murder of Mr Chika Nwobodo at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West Local Government Area.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed this in a statement in Enugu.
Ndukwe said that Nwobodo was murdered on Oct. 11.
“The Command has commenced full-scale investigation at the state Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in Enugu on the matter,” he added.
