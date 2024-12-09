Police Burst Armed Robbery Syndicate, Arrest Dismissed Soldier In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command says it has successfully dismantled an interstate criminal syndicate which specialises in armed robbery and financial fraud.

It said “this was achieved through coordinated operations involving the Emene Division, Crack, and Octopus Tactical Squads, alongside the Neighbourhood Watch Group, which led to the arrest of eight (8) male suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, cash, and other stolen items.

The Command Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Enugu.

He gave the names of the hoodlums to include “Ismaila Isah (aged 23), Sadik Ahmed (a dismissed soldier, aged 28), Abbas Usman (aged 33), Mubarak Garba (aged 24), Abubakar Haruna (aged 23), Abubakar Sani (aged 32), Obiri Chukwuebuka (aged 22), and Bright Omeniru (aged 22).

According to him, “Two locally made pistols loaded with a live and expended cartridge and a cash sum of three hundred thousand, four hundred and fifty Naira (₦300,450.00) were recovered.

“Further recovered are ten laptops, land documents, ten mobile phones, assorted jewellery and watches, one MP3 player, one headphone, four power banks, two SIM cards, footwear, and bags.

“The operation commenced on November 12, 2024, around 3:30 a.m., when operatives from the Emene Division, supported by Neighbourhood Watch members, responded to a distress call regarding an armed robbery at an estate in Emene.

“During the operation, Ismaila Isah was apprehended with one locally made pistol, the said ₦300,450.00, and some stolen items, while others escaped.

Ndukwe added that “Ismaila was later transferred to the Crack Tactical Squad for further investigation. His confessional statements and subsequent discreet investigations led to the arrest of Sadik Ahmed, Abbas Usman, Mubarak Garba, Abubakar Haruna, and Abubakar Sani at their hideouts in New Garriki, Awkunanaw, Enugu. Another locally made pistol and additional stolen items were recovered.

He said “Furthermore, operatives from the Octopus Tactical Squad utilised an intelligence report and arrested Obiri Chukwuebuka and Bright Omeniru in Owerri, Imo State.

Ndukwe added that ” During interrogation, they admitted to using phones stolen by the syndicate to fraudulently withdraw funds from victims bank accounts. Two SIM cards from different networks were also recovered.

“Investigations reveal that the suspects confessed to committing multiple armed robberies within the Enugu metropolis and using the victims’ mobile phones’ SIM cards to also commit acts of fraud.

“They further confessed to moving and selling the stolen proceeds in Imo and other States. Sadik Ahmed, the dismissed soldier, admitted to exploiting his background as a former security agent to bypass checkpoints during the interstate shipment of the stolen items.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has commended the operatives for the operational breakthroughs. He urges them to sustain the momentum against criminal activities, especially during the festive season.