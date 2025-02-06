Police Confirm Discovery Of Decomposing Body Of Anambra Lawmaker Kidnapped Last December In Onitsha.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state police Command has confirmed the discovery of the decomposing body of the member of the state House of Assembly Hon. Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped on December 24, 2024 in the Commercial city of Onitsha.

Confirming the development to African Examiner Thursday morning when contacted on the development, the state police public Relations officer, PPRO SP Tochukwu Ikenga said “in the early hours of today, 6/2/2025 at the second niger bridge, the Joint Security team comprising of Police and AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue abducted Hon. Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, regrettably found his lifeless body at the scene.

“As soon as I get more details, i will keep you updated, as the joint security team have taken over the scene and operation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the suspects involved, please

Until his kidnap and subsequent murder, the deceased lawmaker, represented Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra state House of Assembly.

Hon. Azuka was kidnapped on the 24th of December 2024 along Ugwunabakpa road, Inland town Onitsha.