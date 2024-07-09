Police Detain Abuja Man Who Climbed TV Mast To Protest Insecurity, Hardship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Monday stated that a man identified as Shuaibu Yushau has been arrested and detained for attempting to commit suicide.

It is worth recalling that Yushau climbed a broadcast mast that is owned by Aso Television and Radio in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday protesting against insecurity and hardship in the country.

Reacting to this development, the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, in a statement, stated that Yushau confessed that he had been observing the mast for about a week before today’s incident.

Adeh said: “Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilised to the location.

“With much professional persuasion from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life.”