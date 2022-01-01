Politicians Behind Insecurity In Imo – Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the insecurity in Imo State is orchestrated by politicians.

Kanu stated this on Friday in what could be described as his New Year message for 2022 which, he said, would bring divine grace and favour of unimaginable proportions.

Kanu stated that the recent arrest of Uche Nwosu, by the police had vindicated him and IPOB members as the people behind the insecurity issues in the state.

Kanu’s position was disclosed in a message by the head of his legal team, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

He said, “Onyendu sends his best compliments and appreciation to all those of his followers who have remained undaunted and defiant in the face of all odds. He salutes all those who have remained resolute and undistracted from the cause and demonstrably obedient to the appropriate chain of command.

“I undertook our routine visit to Onyendu. I did so exclusively. In the course of my visit, both of us engaged in fruitful discussions that substantially bordered on the legal strategy we would deploy at the next court sitting on January 18, 2022. Onyendu was particularly enthused when he realised that we have set to task and brought to perfection all legal engineering implicit in the options available to us.

“He predicted that many more criminal gangs ravaging our land will sooner than later gravitate to their deserving and ignoble end. He was also emphatic on the need for Umuchineke to be circumspect in their words and actions.”