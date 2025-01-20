Polytechnic Workers To Begin Warning Strike Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Polytechnic workers in the country have announced a three-day warning strike from Wednesday, January 22 to Friday, January 24, 2025.

The workers, under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP), accused the authorities of marginalisation of non-teaching staff members and denial of their deserved career progression.

In a letter dated January 14, 2025, and addressed to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the union’s secretary Nura Gaya said the warning strike has become imperative to “emphasise our position concerning the ongoing plot by certain stakeholders to unjustly deprive Non-Teaching Staff of Polytechnics and Similar Institutions of their rightful progression to the peak of their careers on CONTEDISS 15 on the ongoing redrafting of the Polytechnic Schemes of Service”.

The letter further said, “SSANIP has consistently championed the cause of equity and justice within the Polytechnic system and has repeatedly called for the implementation of career progression policies that accommodate both Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

“Regrettably, our previous engagements with relevant authorities have yielded little to no tangible results, and the current machinations against Non-Teaching Staff represents a direct affront to these efforts.

“This strike is, therefore, a warning to underscore the seriousness of our grievances and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Non-Teaching Staff are not marginalized or denied their deserved career progression which if heeded will not in any way be a deprivation to the Teaching Staff as both category of workers have distinct salary structure.

“We implore your office to take urgent and decisive steps to address this issue and forestall any further escalation.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue and hope that this matter will be resolved amicably to avert further disruptions in the Polytechnic system.”