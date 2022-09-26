Power: EEDC Announces System Collapse As Development Affects South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has informed her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51am today, 26th September, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu on Monday.

The document read: “This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.