Power Shortages Threaten South-East Economy, SEECA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East Electricity Consumers Association (SEECA) has urged governors in the South-East region to focus more on electricity generation, warning that the area is losing billions of naira due to poor power supply.

The group said unstable electricity has caused serious hardship for residents and businesses, with losses estimated at over N28 billion in the past three months.

SEECA Coordinator, Dr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka Okafor, made the call in Enugu during a discussion with journalists at the weekend.

He said persistent power shortages in the region were largely linked to generation problems on the national grid, which have reduced the amount of electricity available for distribution.

Okafor noted that many businesses suffered major losses, especially during the festive season when commercial activities are usually high. He added that small businesses are shutting down because they cannot afford the cost of running generators and buying diesel.

He stressed that electricity distribution companies should not be blamed entirely, explaining that they cannot distribute power they do not receive. According to him, the South-East already gets only about seven percent of the total electricity generated in the country.

Okafor described electricity as the backbone of any modern economy, warning that unstable supply leads to factory closures, job losses, and increased poverty.

He criticised South-East governors for focusing more on electricity distribution rather than generation, saying this approach only spreads scarcity instead of solving the problem.

The SEECA coordinator said the region has enough skilled manpower, gas resources, and interested private investors to support power generation projects if governments show commitment.

He added that investing in independent power plants would reduce reliance on the national grid, promote industrial growth, and help the region achieve long-term economic development.