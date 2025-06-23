Presidency Debunks Lamido’s June 12 Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has strongly denied claims made by former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, about President Bola Tinubu’s role in the annulled June 12, 1993 election.

In a statement titled ‘Setting the Record Straight’, Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Lamido’s comments as false, revisionist, and historically dishonest.

Lamido had claimed during a television interview that Tinubu supported the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“Alhaji Lamido’s claims represent a distortion of history and a regrettable attempt at revisionism,” Onanuga said.

Lamido alleged that Tinubu only gained prominence after NADECO was formed and claimed Tinubu’s mother backed the annulment.

The former Jigawa governor also claimed Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, Tinubu’s mother, mobilised market women to support the annulment of the election.

“These allegations are patently false,” Onanuga stated.

Onanuga insisted that Alhaja Mogaji never mobilised market women in support of the annulment.

“Had she done so, she would have lost her position as market leader in Lagos,” he added.

Onanuga acknowledged her relationship with Babangida but said it existed before the annulment crisis.

The Presidential aide accused Lamido of failing to defend MKO Abiola’s mandate as SDP National Secretary.

“Lamido, as SDP Secretary, failed to oppose the military’s injustice after Abiola’s election victory,” he said.

“The SDP leadership, including Lamido and Tony Anenih, shamefully surrendered the people’s mandate without resistance.

“Lamido and Anenih allied with the defeated NRC to deny Abiola his rightful mandate,” Onanuga alleged.

Onanuga said Tinubu, who was then a senator, stood firm before Gen. Sani Abacha dissolved democratic structures on Nov. 17, 1993.

“Following Babangida’s decision to step aside on Aug. 27, 1993, Tinubu strongly opposed the annulment.

“On 19 Aug. 19, 1993, on the Senate floor, Tinubu condemned the annulment, calling it another coup d’état,” Onanuga stated.

He urged Nigerians then to resist injustice and lawlessness.

Tinubu, then representing Lagos West, said the annulment constituted another unconstitutional seizure of power.

“We cannot keep tolerating injustice and coup d’état from those funded by public money,” Tinubu warned.

Tinubu described the political crisis as self-inflicted, caused by the annulment of a free and fair election.

He said the government violated its own decree, committing a grave offence against its people.

Onanuga highlighted Tinubu’s major role in NADECO and international efforts like NALICON led by Prof. Wole Soyinka.

He said Tinubu’s backing of NADECO and other pro-democracy movements was crucial in challenging military dictatorship.

“Tinubu was a central figure in the June 12 struggle and a consistent supporter of democracy,” Onanuga added.

He said many NADECO leaders and journalists credited Tinubu for funding and sustaining the resistance.

Onanuga dismissed Lamido’s narrative as part of a political agenda from a so-called ‘Coalition of the Disgruntled’.

“The facts remain: Tinubu was — and remains — a defender of democracy, unlike Lamido, who capitulated,” Onanuga said. (NAN)