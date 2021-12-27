Primate Ayodele Predicts Top Politicians That ‘ll Hold Choice Positions 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Monday released some names of top politicians who are likely to become Nigeria’s next president and vice in 2023.

The cleric named the following governors, Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Mohammed Bala, Emmanuel Udom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as good candidates for the presidency in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Primate Ayodele also identified Bukola Saraki, and Peter Obi as possible candidates.

In the 90-paged prophecies signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele, mentioned Abubakar Malami, Boss Mustapha, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, Prof Babagana Zulum, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Mai Mala Buni, Ibikunle Amosun, Godswill Akpabio, and Rauf Aregbesola as presidential hopefuls on the side of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also stated that a lot of people will contest against themselves in the two leading political parties. Hence, there is a need for them to be strategic in their political plays.

He said: “Some politicians have been anointed to become the next president and vice president of Nigeria and if their parties give them the tickets.

