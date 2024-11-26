Professor Decries Low Reading Culture Among Nigerian Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Professor of Law and former Dean, Faculty of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu, Agu Gab Agu, has decried the low level of reading culture among the Nigerian youth, saying it is worrisome.

The university Don, who spoke to newsmen weekend in Enugu shortly after his remark at the formal launch/unveiling of two books titled: “Behind the Doors of Fate & The Girl Child: Rhythms of Destiny” written by Dr. Nduka Alum noted that the get rich-quick syndrome and the craze for wrong use of electronic devices and internet materials are some of the major factors distracting the youth from embracing reading culture.

He urged the Nigerian leaders to go beyond rhetoric by engaging the youth in meaningful ventures and providing them gainful employment to stem the ugly tide which has really done serious harm to the nation.

Prof. Agu applauded the Author of the books, for his courageous effort to put together such creative works at a time book publishing is faced with serious challenges.

“The book is a product of literary creation, an invention of Dr. Prince Alum’s ever creative mind.

He added : The book deals with human experience, a seemingly fictionalized true life story that delves into gender bias issues against the girl child as regards educational opportunities.

“It also addresses the broader challenges of life, economic and spiritual growth, and the choices individuals make that shape their lives. The title of the book is captivating.

In his speech, Author of the books, Dr. Alum explained that he was propelled to put together the books because of the ill treatment being meted against the girl child in the society, and how women are relegated to the background.

“Being an Advocate for women, it gives me joy speaking for those whose voices are not being held in the society. Women are relegated as second class citizens, when it comes to education in the society”

“The priority of training the male child in disfavor of the girl child, especially where there is financial stress needs to be corrected.

He said “The Girl Child: Rhythms of Destiny” depicts Chizoba as a powerful reminder that success is not determined by challenging circumstances but by our resolve to overcome them.

“Her journey shines as a beacon of hope, inspiring readers to reevaluate their potential and persevere through life’s challenges.

On “Behind the Doors of Fate”, he stated that, “In post-Nigerian civil war Enugu Ngwo, Chizoba, a young woman born into poverty, courageously defies circumstances to pursue her dreams.

“With an unyielding passion for law, she navigates an extraordinary path to gain her father’s confidence and overcome numerous challenges.

“Born into a low-income family, Chizoba faced insurmountable obstacles. However, her mother’s harsh rebuke, “Alaputakwanam Chizoba,” fueled her determination. She learns a trade and, with Pastor Emma’s guidance, gains spiritual growth, encouragement, and investment strategies.

“Uncle Alex’s arrest by the EFCC and subsequent detention without trial exacerbate Chizoba’s struggles. Her friend’s uncle proposes an early marriage, promising financial support. Chizoba’s response and counter proposal are pivotal.

“James, who introduced her to Pastor Emma, presumes Chizoba is the perfect wife. Barrister Molokwu’s chambers, where she interned, sparked her interest. Ebuka, her IT coach and business partner, helps her reorganize and digitize the office.

The book reviewers, had poured encomium on the Author for his creativity, urging members of the public to endeavour to pick copies