Protest: PDP Reacts To Tinubu’s Speech

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has described the speech of President Bola Tinubu to the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests as a distraction.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the speech failed to address the protesters’ concerns.

Many Nigerian youths took to the streets on Thursday to protest the economic hardships in the country.

In his Sunday broadcast, President Tinubu tasked the protesters to shelve their demonstrations as he explained that by removing the fuel subsidy and unifying the foreign exchange systems was done to stop the exploitation by smugglers and rent-seekers.

Reacting, Ologunagba stated that the speech of the president is a clear indication of the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress administration.

The statement reads, “Our party is appalled that despite the fact that it took President Tinubu the prodding of the PDP to speak to the nation, it is distressing that the speech failed to offer any concrete measure to address the excruciating hardship in the country.

“Mr President’s speech failed to respond to the demand by the citizens for immediate measures to reduce the price of petroleum products, halt the fall of the Naira and urgent intervention in the provision of food items to starving Nigerians.

“It is equally shocking that the speech did not order an investigation into the brutal killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous operatives of the APC-controlled security agencies while demanding good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purposes of government.

“Instead, the speech dwelt on APC’s counter-productive action of disregarding the feelings and pains of the people by focusing on self-praise, claims of imaginary achievements and empty projections in the face of the apparent and obvious failure of the APC in every aspect of governance.

“Such only reinforces public apprehension that the APC administration is uncaring and impervious to the suffering and pains of millions of Nigerians, particularly the youths whose dreams, hopes and aspirations are being dashed by the APC.”

The party tasked President Tinubu to reduce the size of the government and also cut the spending on luxury items so that there will be room for immediate relief of the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

It continued, “It is clear that the APC administration is overwhelmed and has no answers to the myriads of problems occasioned by its anti-people policies that are suffocating life in the country.

“The APC must admit failure and be willing to accept alternative views and suggestions at this moment recognizing that what Nigerians need now is solution and not rhetoric.

“Our party calls on President Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that the nation is in dire straits under his watch. He should address the demands of the people, particularly to reduce the cost of petroleum products, stabilize the Naira and take immediate steps towards the provision of food items to Nigerians.”