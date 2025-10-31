PSC Warns Against Crowd Renting, Protests At Its Headquarters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC has warned that although it will continue to ensure Police Officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions, but will not succumb to a disturbing and unfolding theatrics of crowd renting and demonstrations at the gate of its Corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

It said aggrieved individuals or groups with genuine cases of Police abuse should feel free to submit petitions, which would be treated and given the required attention.

Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of police DIG Hashimu Argungu, was reacting after an alleged rented crowd besieged its Corporate headquarters to demand for the setting up of a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) within 48 hours to investigate a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, robbery, terrorism by the Divisional police officer DPO Shendam, Plateau State and the DCO.

The Commission noted that the aggrieved party has the right and freedom to submit its petitions but not to rent a crowd to magnify the allegations.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission and made available to newsmen Friday quoted the Chairman as saying PSC will not be intimidated by crowd renting and will subsequently not tolerate such abuse of privilege.

He said the Commission’s headquarters is not an arena for demonstrations and advised that they should endeavour to follow laid down rules and regulations in the pursuit of their grievances.

The PSC boss, therefore, advised that the aggrieved party should also have reported the matter to the state Commissioner of Police before besieging its office with card carrying demonstrators.

Recalled that the protestants had alleged that on the 22nd and 23rd of October, 2025 some hoodlums backed by “the Nigeria Police Force, I.e the DPO of Shendam, Bashiru Maisule, DCO, Jacob Ogbolu and almost 100 Policemen “disrupted our peace, robbed us and destroyed our houses”

The Commission has however officially written and directed the DPO, DCO and other officers of Shendam Police Division mentioned in the petition to respond to the weighty allegations.

Argungu viewed that the Commission will get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice prevails at the end of the day.