Public Outcry Greets Ned Nwoko’s Support for Polygamy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ned Nwoko has once again stirred the hornet’s nest following his statement on polygamy in an interview on Channels Television.

The Delta North lawmaker, renowned for his polygamous lifestyle, stated that he believes every man should have more than one wife.

“Every man should marry more than one wife,” Nwoko said as he believed that having more wives will bring stability and balance to a man’s life.

When asked how he manages to live in peace with his wives, he said: “I’m sure you have a wife and also have girlfriends. Just imagine me telling you to stand on one leg; you know how difficult that is. But to stand on two, three, or four legs is much more balanced. That’s the example. I actually feel sorry for those who have only one wife because it’s difficult to stand on one leg.”

Responding to the question on his belief in marrying more than one wife, he said: “Well, the Old Testament does, and I am a man of the Old Testament and also a man of faith.”

When asked if he will marry more wives, Nwoko laughed it off, saying, “That’s not what we are here for.” But when pressed on whether he would make the same choice again, he replied without hesitation, “Of course, yes. I’ll do the same thing again and again.”

On rumours of domestic violence in his home, Nwoko refuted the claims as false. “No, come on. I’m not a violent person. I respect my wives, I love them, and I love my kids. So, no, not at all,” he said.

The African Examiner writes that Ned Nwoko, is married to popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and he has never run away from defending polygamy as he described polygamy as both traditional and practical.

His latest comments have sparked social media reactions as many netizens took to their accounts to air their views.

Here are some of their reactions below as seen on X.

DamiTheCooker writes: “In a country where 80% of its people live below $1 daily. Misplaced priority! How do you intend to reduce overpopulation? Guess he thinks everyone is a senator and controls billions of naira just like him.”

Ayobami writes: “That’s the rule. Marry one if you love your wife, marry more than one if you love yourself.”

Omotola writes: “A man drowning in his own household chaos now thinks he’s qualified to give marriage advice? There’s nothing noble about polygamy, it’s greed and insecurity painted as tradition.”

John writes: “You think every man has access to public funds like you to acquire wives? Every man doesn’t have the capacity to manage the mental stress of many wives.”

NaijaBudgetBro: “Senator is comparing marriage to standing on four legs. No wonder the country is crawling; some people confuse balance with chaos.”

Abubakar Sanni writes: “Stop giving this n*nsense advice online. Do you think a poor man can marry more than one wife? I don’t understand.”