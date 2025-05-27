Tinubu Intervenes On FCT Ground Rent, Defaulters Given 14-Day Grace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the sealing of several structures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday by the FCT Administration, defaulters have been granted a 14-day grace period to settle their ground rents with associated penalties, after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

For properties in the Central Area, Olayinka said that the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Also, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

The statement also noted that Wike further granted a 14 days (TWO WEEKS) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

It added that going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people.

The FCTA commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years on Monday.

Properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected.

One of the properties affected includes the Wadata Plaza housing the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) national secretariat.

Others included complexes housing a commercial bank, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) at the Wuse Zone 5 in the nation’s capital.

The PDP has, however, condemned the sealing off of its secretariat calling it irresponsible.

Briefing the press after a caucus meeting on Monday, the Acting Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, vowed that the party will challenge the action.