PVC: INEC Sends More Additional 209 Registration Machines To South-East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent additional 209 registration machines to five South-East states, Lagos and Kano to quicken the registration process.

According to the commission, the decision was due to the unprecedented increase in the number of people that intend to register as voters.

This was disclosed by INEC’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

According to Okoye, the commission was aware of the challenges Nigerians across the country are facing especially in the South-East sub-region which is experiencing a sudden turnout of prospective registrants hence the deployment.

He said, “Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022 to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

“In response, the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South-Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

“Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

“The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance.

“The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained.”