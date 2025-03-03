Ramadan: Tinubu Urges Muslims To Embrace True Essence Of Islam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu, on Monday urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to embrace peace, patience, sacrifice and service to humanity which are the true essence of islam.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call in his remarks at the opening of the Qur’an Tafseer for the 2025 Ramadan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said Ramadan is not merely a ritual of abstaining from food and drink, but a journey of the soul, a time for deep reflection, self purification and embracing the true essence of Islam.

” This is the month that demands from us not only personal piety but also collective compassion,” Tinubu said.

The President commended the country’s religious leaders who stand as the moral and spiritual compass of the nation and nurture the consciousness of the society.

Tinubu noted that the role of religious leaders in shaping the ethical foundation of the nation was invaluable, saying “we remain indebted to their wisdom and leadership.

“As we embark on these days of fasting and sacrifices, let us do so with a heart full of goodwill and brotherhood.

“Let us not only keep the hungry but uplift the wealth; not only give charity but extend kindness; not only pray for peace but work for justice.

“This is the true essence of Ramadan and in this spirit I call on all of us to pray fervently for our dear nation, for its peace, stability and progress,” he said.

The President added that Nigeria stands at a defining moment, adding that the responsibility of nation building “lies in our collective hands.

” We must strengthen the bond that unites us, reject the forces that seeks to divide us. Above all, let us lift our voices in prayer for our leader.

” May Almighty Allah continue to guide him, bless him with Aljannah, grant him wisdom, strength and foresight to pilot the affairs of our great nation.

” May Allah protect him from every harm and grant him the success to lead Nigeria towards greater peace, unity and prosperity.

“May his leadership be a source of blessings for all Nigerians and may his efforts be rewarded abundantly in this life and the hereafter,” he prayed.

Tinubu also prayed the Almighty Allah to protect Nigerian territory from harm, and grant Nigerians the strength to be ambassadors of peace and goodness.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar, appealed to President Tinubu to enhance support for the needy, especially orphans, widows and other vulnerable groups in the country.

The Imam prayed for the success of Tinubu’s administration, restoration of peace in areas and states bedeviled with security challenges and economic prosperity of the country.

In attendance were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice-President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadeija, among others. (NAN)