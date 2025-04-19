RBF Championship: Council Boss Hosts Nkanu East Football Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a way of promoting sports development and appreciating the team from his locality that won bronze medal in the just concluded Rauf Badamosi Football (RBF) Championship held at Ibagwa-Aka in Igboeze-South council area, Executive Chairman of Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, has hosted the team to a grand reception.

This was even as the players and the management commended the chairman for the support the council had given to them throughout the tournament season.

The appreciation which took place Friday at the Chairman’s office was necessitated by the team’s positive outing during the soccer fiesta where the team won a whopping sum of ten million Naira.

The team’s triumph was marked by a thrilling win over its Enugu North counterpart in a penalty shootout during the Championship tournament after a 3-3 – 90 minutes draw.

In his remark, the council chairman, who also doubles as Enugu State chapter chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), said the players’ team spirit, resilience, and commitment were instrumental to their success.

He further congratulated the players and the management for making Nkanu East proud in the tournament, adding that he was confident that they would secure greater positions in future tournaments.

While expressing his delight in the team’s performance and assuring of continued support and motivation, the ALGON chairman charged them to keep the flag of the council flying by being good ambassadors wherever they found themselves.

“Your achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication. I am proud of each and every one of you, and I assure you that we will continue to support and motivate you to strive for greatness.

“After today, we will continue to engage on the way forward and I am certain many of you are going places.

“Our administration will not hesitate to boost your moral and logistic capacities to come back home as first position subsequently,” he added.

As a way of appreciating their hard work and dedication, Hon. Edeh announced a cash prize for the team.

He stressed that the gesture was a clear indication of his commitment to promoting sports development in the council among young people in line with the Governor Peter Mbah’s administration to make sports a lucrative business in the state.

Decorating the chairman as well as other state’s functionaries at the reception with medals, the visibly elated players thanked Hon Edeh for his unwavering support and motivation which led to the victory from the highly competitive game.

Speaking on behalf of the players, the captain, Ogbodo Izuchukwu, said the victory couldn’t have been possible without the right support which served as a moral booster for them to aim for the best.

“We want to thank the Executive Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, and the good people of Nkanu East for their support and prayers throughout the tournament.

“We’re glad that we emerged top 3 in the tournament, and with more support as promised by the chairman, we will not disappoint as we are poised to participate in national competitions.

“What this grand reception has done was to motivate us to dream higher and continue to make the local government proud through our achievements.

“As we look towards expanded collaboration with the local government council, the chairman should be assured that we’ll not disappoint in our future outings,” Ogbodo added.

Meanwhile, the coach who represented the management of the club, Gloria Ogbonna, expressed gratitude to the chairman for hosting them and for the opportunity to interact with him, affording them to also present their challenges against future games.

The former Nigerian international Super Falcons’ player also reaffirmed commitment to the club’s soaring ambitions, expressing optimism that the support would enable them to do more.