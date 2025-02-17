Reactions As Regina Daniels Deactivates Instagram Account As Husband Allegedly Welcomes Child With Chika Ike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens on Monday reacted to the news that Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram account amid the ongoing rumors of her husband, Ned Nwoko, having a child with colleague, Chika Ike.

There are reports that Chika Ike, who recently announced the birth of her baby with maternity photos on Instagram, will move to billionaire Ned’s mansion.

Reacting amid the ongoing rumours, Regina on Monday deactivated her account and her account is no longer accessible.

Also, there are speculations that the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, seem to be having a marital crisis because of the ongoing rumors.

It is worth recalling that Regina Daniels got married to the 64-year-old billionaire in April 2019 and they are blessed with two sons.

The disappearance of Regina Daniels has sparked social media reactions on social media and some netizens commenting on the issue, stated that the actress should accept her fate as she wasn’t the first wife of the billionaire politician.

The African Examiner gathers some of the views about the issue below:

@i_am_bamidele writes: “If this is true, then REGINA should accept CHIKA IKE and treat her nicely just how the other wives of NED accepted her.”

@EdoVibeQueen writes: “So, did Ned Nwoko promise Regina that she was going to be his last wife? That his nether region would retire with her? Why is she deactivating her account? I don’t understand; you married someone’s husband and you expect it to end with you? Plus, Chika Ike was in the picture long before there was a Regina. I dunno how delusional one person can be. You went to marry a man that already had wives and deluded yourself into thinking that you were the last bus stop for a randy old man who still has blood flowing through his veins. Abeg, reactivate your account oh there are many more coming to join.”



@RealMrKay writes: “When I tell y’all Nigeria is scripted, y’all think I was joking. Everyday comes with its stories, thereby distracting you from the rot in the system called Nigeria. Anyways, today’s trend is all about Chika Ike, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniel. The trend goes on and on. SMH.”

@cynthiapaid345 writes: “ Regina Daniel was rushed to the hospital few hours ago after hearing her husband just had another kid with Nollywood actress Chika Ike and is also planning to bring her home as the 7th wife . She cried bitterly and collapsed. She thought she was going to be the last wife Regina has also deactivated her account after so many people started commenting and trolling her. Moral lesson “ Better to cry in a Bentley while sipping Hennessy right ? No worry .”

@MayorOfOrogun writes: “Exactly!!! What is good for the goose is good for the gander.”



@UGOOOTWEETS writes: “Chika Ike is pregnant for Ned Nwoko. She’s set to become the 7th wife of the Nigerian billionaire. Regina Daniels on the other hand is losing her shit.”