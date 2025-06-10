Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has enjoined the Federal Government to release the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, describing his continued detention as unjust and unacceptable.

This resolution was part of a communique that was issued at the end of a two-day Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leadership Retreat held at the Landmark – Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, from June 4 to 5, 2025.

The communique was jointly signed by the President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, his deputy and Chairman, Planning Committee, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, Secretary General, Emeka Sibeudu, and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, on Tuesday.

The retreat, with the theme, “Rebuilding Our Foundation,” saw prominent Igbo leaders and stakeholders from various sectors, including academia, religious and traditional institutions, organised private sector, town unions, youth and women groups, and the diaspora.

The gathering, which was chaired by the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and declared open by the Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

In one of its resolutions, the retreat “unequivocally condemned in strong terms, the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu, whom before now has been acquitted by a court of competent jurisdiction.” The communique also tasked the federal government to “find an alternative solution to his matter and release him”.

The retreat talked about unity, economic revitalisation with investments in Igbo land, and cultural rebirth rooted in traditional values such as “Igwebuike (strength in unity), Onye aghala nwanne ya (leave no one behind), and Ako bu ije (wisdom is key to progress).”