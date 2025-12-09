Remi Tinubu’s Action Against Gov. Adeleke at Ooni’s Event Sparks Online Debate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stirred controversy following her brief intervention during Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke’s speech at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

A video from the ceremony, which was held on Sunday, went viral on Monday. In the clip, Governor Adeleke approached the podium to honour the monarch and congratulate the First Lady on her newly conferred chieftaincy title, Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua. Rather than launching straight into his address, the governor, known for his energetic and musical style, began with a short chant, eliciting laughter and amusement from parts of the audience.

Moments later, Mrs Tinubu, who had just received her traditional title, walked toward the podium, made a gentle hand gesture, and quietly asked the governor to proceed with his speech. While the interaction appeared brief and calm, it has since generated heated reactions across social media.

Critics swiftly condemned the First Lady’s action. Akintunde Bello, Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor on the Bureau of Social Services, said Mrs Tinubu should be cautioned over what he described as unnecessary interference.

Veteran journalist and African Democratic Congress chieftain, Dele Momodu, also criticised the moment, describing it as an act of bullying.

In a post on Instagram, Momodu argued that the First Lady overstepped her bounds and publicly embarrassed a sitting governor before a global audience.

“Remi Tinubu is not an elected officer of the government and has no role assigned to her in the constitution of the Federal Republic,” he writes.

“It is totally repugnant to openly disgrace, insult and bully the Chief Executive of Osun State before a global audience, including his wife. She went too far.”

Several social media users echoed similar sentiments. An X user, Hon. Rilwan (@rilwan_ola01), accused the First Lady of undermining the authority of the Osun State Government, writing, “Remi Tinubu came to Osun to undermine the power of the legitimate government in front of various dignitaries. I am really angry right now.”

However, others disagreed with this interpretation, insisting the exchange was misunderstood. Dayo Fashola, an aide to former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, described the interaction as friendly and practical rather than confrontational.

According to her, the First Lady had earlier appealed to guests to overlook strict protocol during her own speech due to time constraints, explaining that many dignitaries needed to leave early because nighttime helicopter travel posed visibility challenges.

“What transpired between Oluremi Tinubu and Adeleke was light-hearted and isn’t as serious as people are making it seem,” Fashola writes on Facebook.

Another Facebook user, Oyetunji Ayoade, defended the First Lady, arguing that her direct approach showed respect rather than disrespect. “The highest respect the First Lady can give to Osun people is to stand up and inform them by herself, and she did,” he writes.

As the debate rages on, the incident highlights deeper sensitivities around protocol, power, and public conduct at high-profile traditional and political gatherings in Nigeria, where even brief gestures can ignite nationwide conversations.