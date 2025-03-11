Reps Directs NCC To Shut Down Porn Sites Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has directed for a total shutdown of porn websites nationwide.

The House on Tuesday called on the Nigerian Communications Commission to immediately shut down porn websites in the country.

The lawmakers stated that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.

The member representing the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal constituency, Dalhatu Tafoki, who sponsored the motion, described the websites as a step to “protect societal values”.

Tafoki said: “I would like to move a motion for the need to block internet websites hosting pornographic content and sanction the internet service providers responsible for the posting. The House notes that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem, and no concrete steps have been taken to cut its phenomenon in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a highly religious country, and all the major religions in the country forbid nudity and obscenity in any form. Also note that countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have passed legislation that bans pornography in their domains.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings that there are psychological and sociological consequences for creating ponographic content.

“The immediate effects of doing pornographic content include a. promotion of adultery, prostitution, and other promiscuous behaviours, leading to addiction, escalation, and desensitisation, change of attitude towards oneself and family.”