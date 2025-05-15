Reps To Probe ‘Technical Error’ In JAMB’s 2025 UTME

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The house of representatives says it will look into the technical error that affected the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lower house on Thursday passed the resolution in a plenary after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by Adewale Adebayo, a lawmaker from Osun state.

The African Examiner recalls that the results from JAMB’s 2025 UTME were released on May 9 and a breakdown indicated that more than 78 per cent of candidates scored less than 200 points out of the 400 maximum points obtainable.



This development attracted reactions that questioned the overall integrity of the examination process which led to JAMB doing an early review and discovering a major “technical error”.

On Wednesday, Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, in a press conference in Abuja, stated that the results of 379,997 candidates were affected.

According to Oloyede, the board found discrepancies connected to faulty server updates in its Lagos and south-east zones, which caused the failure of the board to upload candidates’ responses in the first three days of the examination.

Oloyede stated that the problem, which was caused by one of the two technical service providers for the examination, was not discovered before the results were released.

The affected candidates will now retake the examination between May 16 and May 19, 2025.

The lawmakers, reacting, moved a motion which according to Adebayo, many Nigerians suffered losses as they travelled long distances to their UTME examination centres.

In his contribution to the motion, Sada Soli, a lawmaker from Katsina state, tasked the house to commend the JAMB registrar for saying the truth about the technical error and apologising to Nigerians.

According to Soli, JAMB boss has “demonstrated integrity” and also increased the board’s revenue since his assumption into office.

However, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, stated that it would be up to the committee conducting the investigation to decide if to commend or not to commend the JAMB registrar.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Abbas.