Nigerians Blast Atiku Abubakar Over Claim That 90% Of Northerners ‘re Not On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has come under criticism on social media after he stated that over 90% of the people in the north are not on social media.

Abubakar made this revelation while speaking on Arise TV on Friday where he was asked about the chances of Labour Party’s presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, who has been an internet sensation lately.

Responding, Atiku replied that the chances of Peter Obi clinching the ticket will be a miracle as 90% of the northern population are not on social media.

His words: “So, it is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. After all, they were saying through social media, that they had more than one million votes in Osun state.

“But how many voters turned for the Labour Party? And then again, mark you; you’re talking about social media. In the north, 90 per cent of our people are not tuned to social media.”

This statement of the northern statesman has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to their Twitter handles to lampoon the former vice president for casting the northern region in a negative light. According to them, Atiku portrayed the northern region as a primitive one devoid of development. Here is how they reacted:

@firstladyship writes: “90% of Northerners are not on social media,” is not something an elder statesman & a former VP, should say on Arise TV, a National Television. The data is debatable, but it should never be a bragging right in 2022. If anything, Atiku portrayed the North as underdeveloped.”

@Waspapping_ writes: “A northern statesman, former VP, & a presidential aspirant going on TV to say that “90% of northerners are not on social media” in this technology age is only highlighting the state of underdevelopment in the north. It’s not something you proudly say on TV. But they love it.”

@OBIdient_FC writes: “Atiku: Brags about 90% of Northerners been poor & are only important during Elections. Peter Obi: Wants to turn the vast Northern Lands into Production, make the Northerners enjoy the natural resources they are blessed with.”

@Atjudithakatugba : Another reason why Atiku Abubakar didn’t show in-depth understanding of current situation of Nigeria’s prob which buttresses that he doesn’t have modern day solutions to Nigeria’s problems is his claim that 90% of northerners are not on social media.”

@DOFFISHAL writes: “90% of Northerners are not on social media, but you deleted your tweet about Deborah’s death on Twitter and ran to apologise on Facebook.”

@Chude__ writes: “Northerners Complain & fight stereotype on this app everyday only for Atiku, in an attempt to denigrate labour party & OBidients boldly told d world on national TV that 90% of Northerners don’t have access to internet This Man wants people to remain poor for his political gains.”

@AdonBeauty writes: “Mutumina, let’s join hands and send this old men out of political space. They have really insulted us. Educate your brothers please.”

@OladeleEnahoro writes: “Atiku scored an unnecessary own goal there. There was no need for such a comment. He could have just simply said *he has what it takes for Nigerians to elect him as president* instead of indirectly taking a dig at PO & his acclaimed popularity on social media. “

@ChrisOE15 writes: “Who should be blamed that the north are not meeting up with the south in enlightenment? Pls he should know the north is not the sole determinant of the 2023 election. Every part of Nigeria will play prominent role in this election.”