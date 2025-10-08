Rights Groups Seek Mbah’s Intervention Over Unlawful Police Case Against Godwin Odey

…Accuses State Attorney General’s Office Of Attempted Extortion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two human rights groups, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) have written to Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah to intervene in the case of police arrest and arraignment of an innocent citizen, Mr. Godwin Odey over alleged murder and unlawful possession of Indian hemp.

The organizations, equally urged him to use his good office to look into the shocking and disturbing refusal of the state Attorney- General’s office to accept a Petition they sent in connection to the matter unless they make payment of (fifty thousand naira) ₦50,000 review fee.

According to the groups, Odey, a 27-year-old Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Graduate, was arrested and charged with murder and unlawful possession of Indian hemp after police officers intercepted the vehicle he was traveling in during a stop-and-search operation in Obollo-Afor area of Udenu local government area of the state.

They were asked to pay the said N50,000 “review fee” before their petition for review in the murder case involving Odey to be accepted.

However, subsequent video and photographic evidence, as well as witness statements, have confirmed that Mr. Odey was at a traditional marriage ceremony at the time of the alleged crime, clearly establishing his innocence.

Meanwhile, the refusal by the Attorney-General’s Office to accept the petition without payment of the “review fee” has sparked outrage, with RULAAC and CRRAN accusing the office of extortion and violating the constitutional right of citizens to petition public authorities.

The petition jointly signed by the two organizations called on Governor Mbah to order an immediate and impartial investigation into the conduct of the officers involved and to direct the Ministry of Justice to accept and act on the petition without further delay.

Dated 7th October, 2025, the petition signed by president of CRRAN, Barrister Olu Omotayo and Okechukwu Nwanguma, the Executive Director, (RULAAC), condemned in its entirety the action of the Attorney General office.

The petition made available to newsmen Tuesday in Enugu read this: “the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and the Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) respectfully write to draw your urgent attention to two deeply troubling developments

“The wrongful arrest, detention, and arraignment of an innocent citizen, Mr. Godwin Odey, on charges of murder and unlawful possession of Indian hemp (Charge Nos. MEN/566C/2025 and MEN/565C/2025), and

“The unprecedented refusal by the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, to accept a formal petition requesting review of the case, on the pretext that a ₦50,000 “review fee” must first be paid to the State Government. Background to the Case

They disclosed that Mr. Godwin Odey, a 27-year-old OND graduate of Banking and Finance from Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and a dispatch rider with IFEX Courier, Abuja, travelled to Obollo-Afor, Enugu State, on Friday, 19th September 2025, to attend the traditional marriage of his friend, Mr. Morgan Paul Odeh, who was getting married to Miss Loveth Chisom Ikechukwu.

“The marriage took place between 19th and 20th September 2025, and after the ceremony, Mr. Odey and his friends proceeded to the motor park to return to Abuja.

“Along the way, they were intercepted by police officers conducting a stop-and-search operation in Obollo-Afor. The police claimed they were searching for suspects linked to the murder of Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya, a Catholic priest shot dead the previous day, and alleged that Indian hemp was found in the vehicle.

“All occupants were arrested and taken to the Enugu State Police Command, where, according to credible accounts, some were released after paying bribes, while Mr. Odey –unable to pay–was detained and later charged alongside strangers for murder and possession of Indian hemp.

“Subsequent video and photographic evidence, as well as witness statements, have confirmed that Mr. Odey was at the traditional marriage throughout the time of the alleged crime, clearly establishing his innocence.

Following the issuance of a Press Statement by RULAAC and CRRAN calling for an urgent review of this miscarriage of justice, a formal petition letter was duly addressed and sent to the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State.

“Shockingly, according to a NOTICE dated 7th October 2025 from the Dispatch Clerk of Autostar Courier Services Limited, Enugu, the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice refused to accept the letter/document on the ground that a review fee of ₦50,000 must first be paid to the State Government before the letter could be received or acted upon, purportedly because “the case is a criminal one that has to do with murder.”

“This development is unprecedented and deeply disturbing. It not only violates the constitutional right of citizens and civil society to petition public authorities, but also raises serious concerns about corruption, access to justice, and administrative integrity within the Ministry of Justice.

“It is inconceivable that an office established to ensure justice and fairness would impose a monetary barrier before receiving a petition seeking redress in a criminal matter – especially one involving a potentially innocent citizen facing a capital charge.

“Our Appeal, Your Excellency, we respectfully urge you to order an immediate and impartial investigation into the conduct of the officers in the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, particularly regarding the reported demand for payment before accepting a public petition.

“Direct the Ministry of Justice to accept and act on the petition filed by RULAAC and CRRAN for a review of the case of Mr. Godwin Odey without further delay.

“Institute disciplinary and administrative action against any officials found culpable of extortion or misconduct, adding that the governor should also ensure a prompt and transparent review of the entire case to prevent a miscarriage of justice and secure the release of Mr. Odey if found innocent”

“Your decisive intervention in this matter will reaffirm your administration’s commitment to justice, accountability, and good governance in Enugu State. It will also send a strong signal that justice cannot and must never be for sale.