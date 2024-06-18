Rivers Crisis: Fubara Convenes Security Meeting, Vows To Protect Supporters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has convened a security council meeting with heads of security agencies following recent political developments in the state.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Governor Fubara told the press that discussions with the security heads centred on strategies to contain the invasion of local government secretariats.

He cautioned the immediate past council chairmen against harbouring false hopes of returning to their positions.

Governor Fubara, however, raised an alarm over an alleged plan by his opponents to arrest his supporters.

He pledged to personally protect them, saying anyone attempting such arrests would have to confront him first.