Rivers Sole Administrator Appoints SSG As Head Of Service Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has appointed Prof. Ibibia Worika, a legal expert and administrator, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a statement, the Sole Administrator said the appointment, which took immediate effect, followed a rigorous selection process in which Worika’s extensive experience, academic credentials, and policy expertise stood out.

In a related development, the ex-naval chief appointed Iyingi Brown as the Permanent Secretary for Welfare in the Office of the Head of Service to act as the Head of Service pending a substantive appointment.

The appointment followed the resignation of the substantive Head of Service, George Nwaeke.

In a statement, the government expressed gratitude for Nwaeke’s contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

While congratulating Brown on her new role, the administrator reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Rivers State.

The statement further said Worika’s distinguished career spanned academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him well-suited to support the administrator in achieving the mandate set by President Bola Tinubu for the state.

“Professor Worika’s wealth of experience in legal scholarship, public policy, and governance will be instrumental in driving the administration’s agenda. His appointment underscores our dedication to excellence in public service,” the statement read.

The Sole Administrator emphasized his commitment to utiliing the rich human capital of Rivers State to foster peace, stability, and security.

Hailing from Okrika in Rivers State, Professor Worika is a globally recognized scholar, legal expert, and administrator with a strong background in environmental and petroleum law.

He holds a Ph.D. in International Environmental and Comparative Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom.

Currently serving as the Director of the Centre for Advanced Law Research at Rivers State University, he previously held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt.

His tenure in academia has been marked by significant contributions to legal education, curriculum development, and institutional collaborations.

Beyond academia, Professor Worika has played key roles in shaping global and national policy frameworks.

As a Senior Legal Adviser at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, he provided strategic counsel on energy policy, regulatory frameworks, and governance.

His tenure as General Legal Counsel for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna further cemented his reputation as a leading authority in international law, energy diplomacy, and resource management.

He has also served as a consultant for various governments, including Namibia, Malawi, and Guyana, helping to draft legislation and design legal frameworks for sustainable development.

His contributions to public administration have earned him several recognitions, including the OPEC Secretariat Award for Distinguished Service and an honorary title from the Ogu Council of Chiefs in Rivers State.