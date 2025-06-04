Rivers State Administrator Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

Rivers State Administrator Appoints 11 New Permanent SecretariesFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, June 4th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.
The appointment is announced in a statement by the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.
The statement said the date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be communicated in due course.
The statement listed the appointees as follows:
- Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George
- Dr. Mina T. Ikuru
- Dabite Sokari George
- Soibitein Duke Harry
- Lauretta Davies Dimkpa
- Uche R. Ideozu
- Chimenum Mpi
- Jeremiah Egwu
- Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma
- Vera Sam Dike
- Aleruchi Akani
