Rivers State Administrator Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries

Wednesday, June 4th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries.

The appointment is announced in a statement by the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Inyingi Brown.

The statement said the date for the official swearing-in ceremony will be communicated in due course.

The statement listed the appointees as follows:

  1. Imaonyani Roselin Ephraim-George
  2. Dr. Mina T. Ikuru
  3. Dabite Sokari George
  4. Soibitein Duke Harry
  5. Lauretta Davies Dimkpa
  6. Uche R. Ideozu
  7. Chimenum Mpi
  8. Jeremiah Egwu
  9. Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma
  10. Vera Sam Dike
  11. Aleruchi Akani

 

