Rivers State Electoral Commission Fixes Date For LG Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed October 5, 2024, for local government elections in the oil-rich state.

RSIEC chairman Adolphus Enebelisaid this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Enebeli emphasised that it is time to respond to the calls from stakeholders for the conduct of elections following the end of tenure for the previous local government chairmen and councilors.

This announcement comes shortly after Governor Siminalayi Fubara appointed caretaker committee chairmen for the state’s 23 local government areas.

There are ongoing legal cases regarding amendments to the Local Government Act by the Martins Amaewhule-led group.

Two former local government chairmen who are presently CTC Chairmen have challenged these amendments and the courts are yet to make a final judgment.

Already, police authorities have taken over the secretariats.

In the wake of the crisis, stakeholders have called for the warring parties to sheath their swords for the interest of the state.

The announcement may be a step in diffusing the tension owing to the crisis rocking the South-South state.