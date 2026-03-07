Rotimi Amaechi Defects To ADC In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi has officially registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi completed his registration on Friday at Ward 8 in Ubima, located in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The development came just hours after the ADC office in the community was reportedly set ablaze by unknown persons.

Residents said they woke up to a fire early in the morning, which destroyed part of the party office and caused panic in the area.

Addressing supporters who gathered to welcome him, Amaechi urged them to avoid violence despite the incident.

“Don’t be violent because violence may lead to the death of somebody, don’t be violent. At the same time, they cannot stop us from meeting in our community,” he said.

Amaechi also commended security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), for their response to the situation.

“We thank the commissioner of police and the director of DSS; they showed a lot of professionalism,” he said.

The former governor called on security agencies to investigate the attack and identify those responsible for burning the ADC office in Ubima.

Amaechi’s move to the ADC is seen as part of the political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.