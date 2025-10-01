Royal Fight: Ooni of Ife Set Me Up With A Woman –Oluwo Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has alleged that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, used a woman to implicate him.

This development is coming on the heels of the ongoing dispute between the two Yoruba monarchs.

Oluwo accused the Ooni while reacting to the news of his suspension by the Ooni of Ife during an Instagram video that has gone viral.

Speaking to Nigerians, Oluwo alleged that he assisted Ogunwusi to ascend the throne, and now the monarch intends to kill him.

Speaking about his marriage with Chanel Chin, his Canadian estranged wife, Oluwo disclosed that he divorced her after he discovered that the Ooni used her to set him up.

He wondered: “What is Ooni of Ife doing with my ex-wife in the hotel?”

“This message is for Nigerians, most especially the Yorubas. I’m saying this because I want other Nigerians to know. When I get on the throne, you see me talking about Ooni Adeyeye. What you don’t know, I will tell you today.

“Governor of Osun state, Commissioners and all. I helped Ooni Adeyeye, but because he’s worshipping an idol and me, God has put me above orisa (idol) as a king, and because of that, as a king maker, I’m the one who helped Ooni to become a king. He doesn’t want me to tell the story in the future, and he was looking for my downfall. Then, the next thing, they packaged a woman for me from Canada. I don’t know her. She was packaged for me as a set-up.

“When they set me up. She was in my house, and they were talking to her and setting me up with videos and many things. She will be asking me certain questions in the bedroom. This supposed wife was an agent of death sent to my house. She was in my house for three years, she had a child, which I don’t even know if the child is mine right now, I have to confirm that through DNA.

“Because they want her to kill me. She poisoned me two times, they set up assassination attempts, they did many things so that their orisa, their gods, would kill me, but they failed. When I found out about this secret and kicked this woman out, it was the same Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who lodged her. Ask him what he was doing with the lady at the hotel. I won’t mention the hotel name now, but I will do that later. What are they doing with each other inside the hotel? He was the one who accommodated her and rented a house for her.

“This fight cannot be resolved. It will continue. I heard a report that Ooni suspended me. Ooni can never suspend me. Can a paramount ruler suspend another paramount ruler? Never. There’s more to come after this,” Oluwo said.

It is worth recalling that Oluwo divorced his Canadian wife, Chanel Chin, in 2019.