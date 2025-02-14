Russia Announces Friendly Match Against Nigeria’s Super Eagles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Russian Football Union (RFU) has stated that the country’s men’s national team will slug it out with the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the international friendly on June 6.

RFU disclosed this fixture in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The match will be played in Russia, but the time and venue are yet to be fixed.

Also, Russia will play two other friendly matches, Zambia in March before facing Belarus on June 10.

RFU stated that it “reached agreements” with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the two other national football bodies to play the friendly matches.

The African Examiner recalls that Russia was banned by FIFA after the country attacked Ukraine.

This decision suspended all Russian national teams and clubs from engaging in FIFA and UEFA competitions. However, in 2023, FIFA relaxed the sanction to allow Russian U-17 national teams to compete in international competitions.

As of the time of filing this report, the NFF is yet to speak concerning this development.