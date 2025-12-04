Sabinus Confirms End of His 2-Year Marriage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian skit maker Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has confirmed the end of his marriage to Ciana Chapman.

Speaking during a recent TikTok live session, the 30-year-old comedian revealed that his marriage, formalised in 2023, has come to an end. He described the split as peaceful, saying, “I’m not married. My marriage ended peacefully.”

Sabinus added that he and his former wife remain on cordial terms and are committed to raising their daughter together. “The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine,” he assured fans.

His disclosure brings clarity to months of public speculation about his marital status, despite earlier denials from both sides.

Sabinus began his comedy career online in 2015 and rose to mainstream fame in 2019. He has since appeared in several Nollywood productions, including Billionaire’s Bride and Man of War. In 2022, he won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Online Content Creator.