Salah Nets Hat Trick As Liverpool Thrashes Manchester United At Old Trafford

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as the Reds thrashed their rival 5-0 at Old Trafford, handing Manchester United one of its worst defeats in recent memory.

Salah became the first opposing player to score a hat trick at Old Trafford in Premier League history.

Undefeated Liverpool (21 points) is now just two points behind Chelsea (22 points) for the top spot in the Premier League, while United is winless in four league matches and stuck in seventh place on 14 points, eight points off the pace after just nine matches in the season.

The visitors scored all five goals by the 50th minute, but the result was marred by a 60th-minute red-card tackle from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on Naby Keita, which resulted in the Liverpool player being stretchered off the field. Pogba was introduced at halftime and lasted just 15 minutes.

Liverpool had two goals after just 13 minutes and they inflicted damage down the right side. The first goal was scored after just five minutes as Salah fed a wide-open Keita for a simple finish. Then eight minutes later, it was Keita feeding Trent Alexander-Arnold who served up a perfect cross for Diogo Jota’s sliding finish.

Salah went on to score the next three for Liverpool, putting home a cross by Keita in minute 33.

Just before halftime, he got a second as Jota fed him in open space on the right. He netted his third right after the break, chipping goalkeeper David De Gea on a fantastic through ball from Jordan Henderson.

“The result is insane. I’ve asked already and no one can remember something like it and it’s going to take a while for it to happen again…The boys put a nice piece in the history books …That’s really special, but it’s now not the moment for me where we celebrate like crazy out of respect for the opponent.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said postgame.

SportingNews























