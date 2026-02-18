Saudi Arabia Sights Crescent As Fasting Begins Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Saudi Arabia on Tuesday officially announced the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1447.

With the hilal confirmed, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, while Taraweeh prayers will be held after the Isha prayer tonight.

In a post on X, the account @Muslim stated:

“BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces the first day of fasting for Ramadan to begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Taraweeh will begin tonight on the first evening of the blessed month. It’s recommended to follow the fasting time designated by your local community and country.”

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and some other parts of the world will begin their first day of fasting at dawn on Wednesday, ushering in a month dedicated to prayer, reflection and devotion.

In Japan, however, Ramadan 2026 will begin on Thursday, February 19, after the Hilal Vision Committee confirmed the crescent moon was not sighted. Muslims across the country will observe their first fast on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iran, Oman, Singapore and Turkey have also officially announced Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan, following their traditional lunar observation processes.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which has 12 months and lasts 354 or 355 days. Because it follows the lunar cycle, the start date shifts earlier each year.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is compulsory for healthy adult Muslims.

Exemptions are granted to young children, the sick, travellers, and women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating.

The sighting of the crescent moon remains a long-standing tradition used to determine the beginning of Ramadan and major Islamic festivals. During the holy month, working hours and school schedules are often shortened in many Muslim-majority countries to allow more time for worship and family activities.

More than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide are expected to observe the fast from sunrise to sunset each day.